Global Medium Voltage Power Cable Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2019 – 2025

Medium Voltage Power Cable Market

Medium Voltage Power Cable is for power transmission and distribution in the 1-35KV voltage circuit in IEC standards. For the UK and South Africa standards, the voltage is about 3.8/6.6-19/33 KV.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are:

General Cable, Prysmian Group, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric, Nexans, LS Cable Group, Caledonian, Ducab, Kapis Group, NKT, Southwire, Hengtong Cable, Jiangnan Group, Zhongchao, Wanma Group, Sun Cable, Orient Cable, Hangzhou Cable, NAN, Wanda Group, and More

The Medium Voltage Power Cable industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, Medium Voltage Power Cable has expanded capacity and production. Global production of Medium Voltage Power Cable is from about 820 K Km in 2010 to 930 K Km in 2015. For the manufacturers, General Cable is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America still have relatively large demand of the Medium Voltage Power Cable. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America have increasing demand of the products.

Manufacturing technology of Medium Voltage Power Cable is relatively mature. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for submarine power transportation is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development.

The Medium Voltage Power Cable market was valued at 18100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 18800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medium Voltage Power Cable.

Medium Voltage Power Cable Breakdown Data by Type

Copper

Aluminum

Aluminum alloy

Medium Voltage Power Cable Breakdown Data by Application

Overhead Type

Underground Type

Submarine Type

Industry Type

Global Medium Voltage Power Cable Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Medium Voltage Power Cable Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Medium Voltage Power Cable

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Medium Voltage Power Cable Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Medium Voltage Power Cable market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

