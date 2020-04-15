Global Medium and Small Power Lasers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Medium and Small Power Lasers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Medium and Small Power Lasers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Medium and Small power laser is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. While in industrial applications refers to laser power with above 1000 watts.
The following manufacturers are covered:
JDSU
Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group
Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology
Lida Optical and Electronic
GOLDEN LASER
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock
Delphi Laser
China Electronics Technology Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ultraviolet Type
Infrared Type
Segment by Application
Cutting
Welding
Drilling
Surface Treatment
