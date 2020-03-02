Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System.

This industry study presents the global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders JTEKT, Bosch, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

WABCO

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Breakdown Data by Type

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electric Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Breakdown Data by Application

Medium-Duty Truck

Heavy-Duty Truck

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Power Steering

1.4.3 Electric Power Steering

1.4.4 Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medium-Duty Truck

1.5.3 Heavy-Duty Truck

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Size

2.1.1 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Production 2014-2025

2.2 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market

2.4 Key Trends for Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

