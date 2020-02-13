Global Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2028

Vision inspection systems are the new update to the industry of automation and its demand is propelled with the necessity of carrying out error free operation of medication pouch dispensing machine. The revelations are made in a new research report. The future of these pouch inspection systems is predicted to be highly lucrative with the ease in the process it provides, which is carried out at a high speed and also with a high rate of accuracy.

Medication pouch inspection system is meant to reduce the requirement of workforce

With a growing trend of automation, most of the businesses are dependent on a limited workforce and highly automated work. The medication dispensing systems are the new addition to many more automated machinery available in the global market. It allows dispensing the packed form of tablets. However, these machines can also spot some errors in dispensing the tablets and for each patient, it is necessary to get the right medication. Medication pouch inspection machines available in the market can identify tablets inside the medication pouch on the basis of color, shape, count, and some other parameters and matches with the information related to prescription printed on the pouch.

Medication pouch inspection systems are capable of inspecting pouches at a high speed, up to 300 pouches per minute, at a high accuracy rate of around 98%, which means that around 2% of medication pouches need to be inspected manually. It reduces a lot of manual work of inspection which would take much more time than the machines, elevating the chances of errors.

Market analysis shows close competition between automatic and table-top pouch inspection systems

Global medication pouch inspection systems report indicate similar growth value and growth rate for different types of automatic and table-top pouch inspection systems. However, the forecast depicts highly lucrative opportunities for the table-top pouch inspection systems. Companies manufacturing medication pouch dispensing systems are also providing the table top inspection systems, which has immensely increased the demand for table top systems. In addition to being an easier to use and more compact form of inspection systems, table-top systems are relatively less expensive than their automatic counterparts. The recent past has been created a favorable scenario for growth of the table-top systems segment, which will reportedly drive its growth throughout the forecast period. The report predicts 7.5% CAGR for the table-top segment during 2018-2028, reaching a value of over US$ 28 Mn by the end of the forecast period. However, the automatic systems segment is expected to exhibit decent growth, attaining a value of around US$ 27 Mn by 2028 end.

High costs of machine and availability of cheaper labor to hinder the growth of global medication pouch inspection systems market

The technological advancement and ease in operations provided by inspection system makes it a high costing machine. Moreover, the price of a medication dispensing system starts from around US$ 200,000 and the price of medication pouch inspection system starts from around US$ 70,000, and a majority of pharmacies are not capable of investing such a high capital. High initial capital investment for installing medication pouch inspection systems and medication dispensing system has restricted the global market for medication pouch inspection systems. Key market players are continuously making efforts for reducing the price of the systems by introducing table-top economic machines.

