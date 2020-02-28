Global Medical X-Ray Devices Market Insights, Medical Device, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Medical X-Ray Devices Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

X-ray imaging exams are recognized as a valuable medical tool for a wide variety of examinations and procedures.

At present, there are two types of sensors which include direct flat panel detectors and indirect flat panel detectors. There are various benefits of these digital systems such as excellent image quality at a lesser dose of radiation operators as well as patients, flexibility to transfer images via various online tools, computer-aided detection, economical model cost, and eliminating the use of chemicals used for developing films.

Other factors driving the market growth include the increase in geriatric population, changing lifestyles, growing occurrences of orthopedic & cancer diseases, and development of technology. Like other diagnostic imaging devices, the demand for mobile and portable x-ray devices has seen a sharp rise over the past few years, and this will endure in the future owing to its handiness in use.

The global Medical X-Ray Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical X-Ray Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Medical X-Ray Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical X-Ray Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical X-Ray Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical X-Ray Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Philips Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings

Toshiba Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi

Agfa Healthcare

Planmed

Bennett

MinXRay

Hologic

Carestream

Kubtec

Source Ray

RMS India

Decorin

Aribex

Market size by Product

Analog X-ray

Digital X-ray

Market size by End User

Dental X-ray

Mammography

Chest X-ray

Abdomen X-ray

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical X-Ray Devices Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Analog X-ray

1.4.3 Digital X-ray

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Dental X-ray

1.5.3 Mammography

1.5.4 Chest X-ray

1.5.5 Abdomen X-ray

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Market Size

2.1.1 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Medical X-Ray Devices Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Medical X-Ray Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Medical X-Ray Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Medical X-Ray Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Medical X-Ray Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Medical X-Ray Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medical X-Ray Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Medical X-Ray Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Medical X-Ray Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Medical X-Ray Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical X-Ray Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical X-Ray Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical X-Ray Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

