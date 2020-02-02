Global Medical Transcription Services Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Medical Transcription Services Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

Medical transcription (MT) is an allied health profession, which deals in the process of transcription, or converting voice-recorded reports as dictated by physicians or other healthcare professionals, into text format. Medical transcription services provide the groundwork for the adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) system. Medical transcription services allow hospitals and providers to outsource a critical business process, reduce costs, and improve the quality of medical documentation, without additional capital investment. The global medical transcription services market is primarily driven by adoption of medical documentation and recording systems, government’s initiatives in health information infrastructure, implementation of EHRs, technological innovations through the use of electronic technology to reduce turnaround time, increasing focus on lowering costs and increasing productivity and improving the quality of patient care while ensuring patient’s safety.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

The global Medical Transcription Services market is valued at 5000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Transcription Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Medical Transcription Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Medical Transcription Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

