Global Medical Simulation Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

Medical simulation market is an advanced technological process of providing training to medical professional of various industries. It provides an artificial demonstration of a real-world process, in order to attain educational training through experimental learning. It reduces surgery errors and provides a learner an environment to do experiments. Simulation is regarded as the most prominent advancement in the field of medical education, as it has completely changed the way of medical research and training.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedure and various benefits of simulation training over conventional training, including user-friendly interface, are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global medical simulation market. Moreover, the growing preference for a modern way of training to medical professionals and increasing adoption of high fidelity products for training are significantly contributing towards the growth of the medical simulation market. The high cost of simulators and difficulty in attaining multimodal simulation are some factors restraining the manufacturing of medical simulation system. However, the introduction of advanced technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality is expected to provide high fidelity in the training and research sector of medical, which in turn is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The medical simulation market can be segmented on the basis of product & services, fidelity, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is bifurcated into a web-based simulation, model-based simulation, and simulation training services. Web-based medical simulation can further be segmented into simulation software, performance recording software, and virtual tours. Model-based simulation can be segmented into patient simulators, ultrasound simulators, surgical simulators, endovascular simulators, and others (dental simulators and eye simulators). Moreover, the simulation training services segment can be segmented into vendor-based training, educational societies, and custom consulting & training services. Based on fidelity, the global medical simulation market can be bifurcated into low fidelity, medium fidelity, and high fidelity. Based on end users, the market is diversified into academic institutes & research centers, hospitals, and military organizations. Among end users, the academic institutes & research center holds the largest market share in the medical simulation market. This can be attributed to growing awareness of patient safety by focusing on the occurrence of minimal errors during training.

The global medical simulation market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global medical simulation market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. This is mainly owing to the increasing demand for hands-on training from rapidly increasing healthcare professionals in the region. Moreover, the firmly established distribution channel and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as virtual reality have proven the major drivers in the growth of the medical simulation market in North America. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global medical simulation market over the forecast period. The increasing focus on the integration of advanced technology for providing training to medical professional and increasing focus on patient safety in emerging economies are some of the major factors contributing towards the market growth of medical simulation in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key vendors of the medical simulation market are CAE healthcare, KaVo dental, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Anesoft Corporation, Flexsim Software Products, Inc., and Medaphor, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in May 2018, Charles River Analytics Inc., a developer of the advanced system solution, has announced that it has received a contract from U.S. Army for designing and development of medical simulation and tutoring system for the training purpose.

Research Methodology:

The market study of medical simulation market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as SSH (Society for Simulation in Healthcare), Center for Medical Simulation, and Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), among others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report is intended for medical simulation manufacturers, healthcare providers, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global medical simulation market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis, By Product & Services

2. Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis, By Fidelity

3. Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis, By End User

4. Global Medical Simulation Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global medical simulation market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical simulation market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global medical simulation market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

3B SCIENTIFIC

2. 3D SYSTEMS, INC.

3. 3-DMED LEARNING THROUGH SIMULATION

4. ADAM, ROUILLY

5. ALTAY SCIENTIFIC GROUP S.R.L.

6. ANESOFT CORPORATION

7. B-LINE MEDICAL

8. CAE HEALTHCARE

9. CARDIONICS

10. CHARLES RIVER ANALYTICS INC.

11. EDUCATION MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC

12. EMD SERVICES LTD

13. FLEXSIM SOFTWARE PRODUCTS, INC.

14. GAUMARD SCIENTIFIC

15. INGMAR MEDICAL

16. INNOVATIVE TACTICAL TRAINING SOLUTIONS, INC.

17. KAVO DENTAL

18. KYOTO KAGAKU CO., LTD.

19. LAERDAL MEDICAL

20. LIMBS & THINGS LTD

21. MEDAPHOR

22. MEDICAL-X

23. MEDISHIELD

24. MENTICE AB

25. MINERVA MEDICAL SIMULATION, INC.

26. MOOG INC.

27. MSC (MEDICAL SIMULATION CORPORATION)

28. SIMENDO B.V.

29. SIMULAB CORPORATION

30. SIMULAIDS

31. SIMX CORP

32. SURGICAL SCIENCE

33. TRUCORP

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING DEMAND FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE TREATMENTS

3.1.2. INCREASING FOCUS ON PATIENT SAFETY

3.1.3. VARIOUS BENEFITS OF SIMULATION OVER CONVENTIONAL TRAINING

3.1.4. GROWING PREFERENCE FOR MODERN WAY OF TRAINING TO HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF SIMULATORS

3.2.2. DIFFICULTY IN ACHIEVING MULTIMODAL SIMULATION

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. GROWING AWARENESS ON SIMULATION EDUCATION IN EMERGING COUNTRIES

3.3.2. ADVANCEMENT IN TECHNOLOGY SUCH AS INTRODUCTION OF VR AND AR

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL MEDICAL SIMULATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

4.1.1. WEB-BASED SIMULATION

4.1.1.1. SIMULATION SOFTWARE

4.1.1.2. PERFORMANCE RECORDING SOFTWARE

4.1.1.3. VIRTUAL TOURS

4.1.2. MODEL-BASED SIMULATION

4.1.2.1. PATIENT SIMULATORS

4.1.2.2. ULTRASOUND SIMULATORS

4.1.2.3. SURGICAL SIMULATORS

4.1.2.4. ENDOVASCULAR SIMULATORS

4.1.2.5. OTHERS (DENTAL SIMULATORS AND EYE SIMULATORS)

4.1.3. SIMULATION TRAINING SERVICES

4.1.3.1. VENDOR-BASED TRAINING

4.1.3.2. EDUCATIONAL SOCIETIES

4.1.3.3. CUSTOM CONSULTING & TRAINING SERVICES

4.2. GLOBAL MEDICAL SIMULATION MARKET, BY FIDELITY

4.2.1. LOW FIDELITY

4.2.2. MEDIUM FIDELITY

4.2.3. HIGH FIDELITY

4.3. GLOBAL MEDICAL SIMULATION MARKET, BY END USERS

4.3.1. ACADEMIC INSTITUTES & RESEARCH CENTERS

4.3.2. HOSPITALS

4.3.3. MILITARY ORGANIZATIONS

Continued…….

