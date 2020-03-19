Global Medical Sensors Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2019 – 2025 – Key Players are GE Healthcare, Honeywell International, STMicroelectronics, Measurement Specialties and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Medical Sensors Market Research Report 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
The medical sensors market is projected to grow rapidly due to the increasing incidences of cancer, acute myocardial infarction, and diabetes mellitus as well as the increasing number of postoperative rehabilitation patients across the globe.
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by the Rest of the world.
The global Medical Sensors market is valued to grow with healthy CAGR rate during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Medical Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Honeywell International
Stmicroelectronics
Measurement Specialties
Analog Devices
Medtronic
First Sensor
Smiths Medical
Texas Instruments
NXP Semiconductor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Band Sensor
Wearable Sensors
Implantable Sensor
Invasive/Non-Invasive Sensors
Uptake Sensor
Segment by Application
Diagnosis
Treatment
Monitoring
Fitness
