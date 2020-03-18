Global Medical Robotic Systems Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast Period

A medical robot is a modern phenomenon in health industry which assists the doctor in complex operation and allows him greater access to diagnose critical areas of human anatomy. The growth in the medical robot market is mainly driven by the increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries along with technological advancement in the AI sector.

Currently, medical robots are widely used for orthopedic, neurological, gynecological and urological surgeries. On account of rapid growth in robotics technology, it is expected that in near future the application of medical robots will widely spread in various domains of medical science. While manufacturers are innovating new technologies, the investors are looking to tap the global market by making an alliance with hospitals and surgeons by offering them an advanced robotic solution at a low cost. Hospitals, pharmacy, and rehabilitation centers are accepting the usage of medical robotics. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mechatronics are the building blocks of medical robotics and computer aided surgery system. The improvement in hardware and innovation of advanced algorithms (i.e. machine learning, cognitive decision making etc.) are helping in the growth of this industry.

Market Dynamics

The medical robotics market is growing day by day due to increase in demand for accuracy and precision in surgery. The rapid growth of technology, wide application in critical surgeries and assistive rehabilitation solution are the main driving force for the growing needs of medical robots. Heavy investment in the medical robotics is ensuring the growth of the market. On the other hand high cost, lack of knowledge and inadequate training for operating personnel are impeding the growth. Manufacturers are trying to provide a cost-effective and diverse solution to tap the global market. For instance, Da Vinci X Surgical System from Intuitive Surgical aims to provide an advanced robot-assisted medical solution at a low cost to hospitals.

Market Segments

The market can broadly be segmented into four parts- surgical, rehabilitation, non-invasive radiosurgical and hospital & pharmacy robotics. Surgical robotics system is subdivided into neurosurgical, urological, orthopedic and laparoscopy surgical robotic systems. Rehabilitation robotics includes prosthetic, exoskeleton and orthotics robots. Dispensing robots, I.V. robots are some of the examples of hospital and pharmacy robots.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the market leader followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries ensure North America’s leadership in the medical robotics market. High purchasing power and disposable income in North America and Europe also ensure the market growth. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities.

Opportunities

Surgical robots account for the largest market share followed by hospital and pharmacy robots. Rehabilitation robotics market is expected to have the largest growth rate in the coming years. Large demand exists for the pharmacy and hospital robotics market. Rising incidence of disease, need for accurate operating treatment, govt initiatives and increasing awareness among people are generating interest for investors and manufacturers.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith and Nephew Ltd., Aethon Inc, Varian Medical System, Inc., Medtech SA, RedWalk Robotics, Metrobotics Corporation, Hansen Medical Inc. etc.

