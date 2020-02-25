Global Medical Nonwovens Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Medical Nonwovens Market is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the Growing geriatric population and chronic diseases; rising cost of healthcare, increasing hospital acquired infection (HAI) is favoring the market and technological advancements

The key market players for Global Medical Nonwovens Market are listed below;

Halyard Health, Inc.,

Fraudenberg Performance Material,

Avgol Ltd.,

Fibertex Non Wovens A/S and Pegas Nonwovens,

3M,

KCWW,

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF),

Biovation LLC,

Intco Medical,

Ahlstrom Corporation,

Ansell Healthcare,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Cypress Medical Products,

Dynarex Corporation,

Georgia-Pacific,

Hogy Medical,

Molnlycke Health Care AB,

Paul Hartmann AG,

Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.,

Domtar Corporation,

Cardinal Health,

UniCharm Corporation,

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.,

Medline Industries, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Product Type

Usability

End User

Distribution Channel

Geography

The Global Medical Nonwovens Market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, usability, end user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of type, medical nonwovens are categorized into spunbond, meltblown, drylaid, wetlaid and spun-melt-spun (SMS).

On the basis of product type, the medical nonwovens market is segmented into hygiene and apparel products. Apparel segment is expected to dominate the market with around 60.0% market share. On the basis of product type, hygiene is sub-segmented into incontinence pads, ostomy liners, disposable underwear?s, CSR wraps, disposable medical wipes and diapers. Apparel products are sub-segmented into surgical masks, surgical packs, surgical drapes and gowns, surgical caps and wound care material.

On the basis of end-user, this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global medical nonwovens market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.In 2017, the direct tender segment dominates the global nonwovens market with more than 75.0% market share.

Based on geography, the Global Medical Nonwovens market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

