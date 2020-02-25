Global Medical Nonwoven Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global medical nonwovens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global medical nonwovens market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Global medical nonwovens market competition by top players including –

Berry Plastics Group, Inc. is going to dominate the medical nonwovens market followed with Halyard Health, Inc., and Fraudenberg Performance Material, along with others such as

Avgol Ltd.,

Fibertex Non Wovens A/S and Pegas Nonwovens,

3M,

KCWW,

Halyard Health, Inc.,

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF),

Biovation LLC,

Intco Medical,

Ahlstrom Corporation,

Ansell Healthcare,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Cypress Medical Products,

Dynarex Corporation,

Georgia-Pacific,

Hogy Medical,

Molnlycke Health Care AB,

Paul Hartmann AG,

Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.,

Domtar Corporation,

Cardinal Health,

UniCharm Corporation,

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.,

Medline Industries, Inc.

The global medical nonwovens market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, usability, end user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of type, medical nonwovens are categorized into spunbond, meltblown, drylaid, wetlaid and spun-melt-spun (SMS).

On the basis of product type, the medical nonwovens market is segmented into hygiene and apparel products.

On the basis of product type, hygiene is sub-segmented into incontinence pads, ostomy liners, disposable underwear?s, CSR wraps, disposable medical wipes and diapers.

Apparel products are sub-segmented into surgical masks, surgical packs, surgical drapes and gowns, surgical caps and wound care material.

On the basis of end-user, this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global medical nonwovens market is segmented into direct tenders and retail

Continue…

