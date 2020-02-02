Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Will Be Worth US$18.4 Bn By The End Of 2024 At A CAGR Of 4%

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Overview



This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture of products such as medical nonwoven disposables. The report categorically analyzes the medical nonwoven disposables market based on type of products, materials, end-users and geography.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the major product segments and sub-segments in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each product type, material type, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-economic factors. The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering number of products used in different procedures and their market demand as per their use, number of product launched, average cost of products of each sub segment, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Scope of the Study

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on type of product, material, end-users and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the medical nonwoven disposables market in the current scenario and in the future. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical nonwoven disposables market.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Segmentation Assessment

Medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented into surgical products, wound dressings and incontinence products on the basis of products. Further the surgical products is further segmented into drapes, gowns, caps, masks and others. The wound dressing segment is further segmented into bandages, tapes, post – operative wound dressing, operative wound dressing and dressing pad. The incontinence products are further segmented into under pads diapers and diapers. According to type of material used the global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, acrylic and others. In terms of end users the medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, consumer & home healthcare, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Regional Outlook

Market share analysis among the medical nonwoven disposables market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the market. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the medical nonwoven disposables market report are Kimberly-Clark Corporation Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, and Domtar Corporation who are actively involved in the medical nonwoven disposables market.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented as follows:

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Revenue, by Product type



– Surgical Products

– Drapes

– Gowns

– Caps

– Masks

– Others

– Wound Dressings

– Bandages

– Tapes

– Post-operative wound dressings

– Operative wound dressings

– Dressing pads

– Incontinence Products

– Under pads diapers

– Diapers

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Revenue, by Material

– Polypropylene

– Polyethylene

– Acetate

– Rayon

– Polyamides & Polyester

– Acrylic

– Others

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Revenue, by End-Users

– Hospitals

– Nursing Centers

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Clinics

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Revenue, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

