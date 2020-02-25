Global Medical Instruments Disinfection Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Medical Instruments Disinfections market is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Medical equipment’s are designed to aid in diagnosis, monitoring and the treatment of medical conditions, also known as armamentarium. Disinfectants are the anti-bacterial agents which are used to clean or disinfect the medical instruments.

The key market players for Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market are listed below;

3M,

Steris Plc,

Steelco S.p.A.,

Schulke & Mayr GmbH,

Halyard Health, Inc.,

Bergen Group of Companies,

Ecolab,

Tristel,

Belimed AG,

Advanced Sterilization Products Division,

BODE Chemie GmbH,

Getinge Group.

Jayco, Inc.,

MMM group,

Cantel medical corporation,

Matachana group,

Huaiyin medical instruments co. ltd,

Dikang,

Synergy health plc,

CISA group,

TSO3, Inc.,

Sakura co. ltd.,

Crest Ultrasonics,

Moore Medical,

Blue wave

The market is further segmented into;

Disinfectants

Disinfectors

Endoscopic Reprocessors

Product Type

Environmental Protection Agency (Epa)

Geography

The global medical instrument disinfections markets are segmented into disinfectants, disinfectors and endoscopic reprocessors. Disinfectants are further segmented by product type and by environmental protection agency (EPA). By product type, disinfectants are segmented into wipes, liquids and sprays. Whereas by EPA classification, disinfectants can be of low level, intermediate level or high level. Low level disinfectants can be either phenols or ammonium compounds. Disinfectants of intermediate level can be either sodium hypochlorite or iodophores. High level disinfectants can be further segmented into various types such as formaldehyde, gluteraldehyde, ortho-phthalaldehyde, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid and combination chemicals.

Disinfectors by product type are segmented into washer, flusher and UV Rays Disinfectors. Further Washers are segmented into single chambers or multi chambers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global medical instrument disinfection market is segmented into direct tenders and over the counter (OTC).

Based on geography, the Global Medical Instruments Disinfections market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

