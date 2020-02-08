Global Medical Imaging Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Medical Imaging Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Medical imaging refers to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat medical conditions. Each type of technology gives different information about the area of the body being studied or treated, related to possible disease, injury, or the effectiveness of medical treatment.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 28% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 25%, China is also an important sales region for the Medical Imaging.

This report studies the global Medical Imaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Imaging market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Imaging market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46500 million by 2024, from US$ 32300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Imaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Imaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

HitachiÂ Medical

Fujifilm

Carestream

Konica Minolta

Shimadzu

Hologic

Mindray

Samsung

Planmeca

Wangdong

Angell

Southwest Medical Equipment

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

X-Ray Devices

Ultrasound Devices

MRI

CT

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Imaging consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Imaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Imaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Imaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Imaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

