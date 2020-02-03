Global Medical Imaging Market 2018-2023 Insight Dynamic Key Players, Applications, and Regions

Medical Imaging Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Medical Imaging Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of Medical Imaging market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, Medical Imaging market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Medical Imaging market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6.1% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Medical Imaging market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa.

Competitor Analysis of Medical Imaging Market:

Medical Imaging market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esoate Spa, Fujifilm Holding, Ge Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Hologic Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Medical, Siemens Healthcare.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Medical Imaging market report. Moreover, in order to determine Medical Imaging market attractiveness, the report analyses the Medical Imaging industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Medical Imaging Market:

February 2018: Canon Medical Systems received US FDA clearance for Vantage Galan 3T XGO edition, with the all-new Saturn X Gradient to provide up to 30% improved signal-to-noise ratio for brain diffusion weighted imaging.

December 2017: Hitachi Medical Systems Europe introduced a new 2D/4D cardiovascular ultrasound system, "LISENDO 880", which features HD Analytics for cardiac hemodynamic assessments, at EuroEcho Imaging 2017, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Drivers

– Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

– Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

– Increase in the Geriatric Population

Restraints

– Expensive Procedures and Equipment

– Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging

– Slower Growth in Developed Regions

Opportunities