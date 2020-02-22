Global Medical Grade Silicone Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global medical grade silicone market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2018-2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growth in the implantable device market, growing need for disposable devices and a wide range of applications of silicones in healthcare applications and pharmaceutical sector.

The key market players for global medical grade silicone market are listed below;

The Dow Chemical Company

3M,

Wacker Chemie AG,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd,

Momentive,

Apple Rubber Products

Carlin SA,

Elkem ASA,

Finesse Medical Ltd,

Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

Nusil,

Polymer Science, Inc.

Primasil Silicones Limited,

Robin Industries, Inc.

SIMTEC,

Speciality Silicone Products, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Wynca Group,

Zodiac Coating

The market is further segmented into;

Forms

Application

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented based on forms into five notable segments; gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers, and others. 2018, gels segment is valued to rule with the highest market share. However, the elastomers segment is growing with the highest CAGR.

The global medical grade silicone market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses, and others. In 2018, the prosthetics segment is valued to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

Prosthetics is further segmented into limbs and implants. Implants are further segmented into breast implants, orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, intraocular lens, and other implants. Orthopedic implants are further segmented into reconstructive joint replacement and spinal implants. Medical devices are further segmented into medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories. Miscellaneous accessories are further segmented into masks, bottles, trays, and others. Medical tapes are further segmented into wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene, and others. The other segment is categorized into tropical gels, surgical drapes, and oral care products

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical grade silicone market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12161

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]