Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 48,257.4 million by 2025 from USD 27,060.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment, rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance, increasing number of public-private partnerships. On the other hand, high initial cost & significant maintenance expenditure and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global medical equipment maintenance market are listed below;

Carestream Health (a subsidiary of ONEX corporation)

AGFA-GEVAERT GROUP

DRaGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

Canon Inc.

Medtronic

Hitachi, Ltd

Olympus Corporation

Althea Group (TBS G.B. TELEMATIC & BIOMEDICAL SERVICES LTD and Pantheon Healthcare Group)

Siemens AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Alpha Source, Inc. (BC Technical, Inc.)

SAMSUNG MEDISON CO., LTD

HOYA Corporation (PENTAX MEDICAL)

Medipass Healthcare Limited

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL ELECTROM?DICO

Aramark

GE HEALTHCARE

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The market is further segmented into;

Device

Service Type

Service Provider

End-user

Global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented on the basis of device into imaging equipment, endoscopic device surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment and others. In 2018, imaging equipment is expected to dominate the market with 32.5% market share and is expected to reach 16,350.2 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of services type into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance. In 2018, global preventive maintenance market is expected to dominate market with 45.4% market share and is expected to reach 22,471.7 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of service provider into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. In 2018, global medical maintenance equipment original equipment manufacturers market is expected to dominate market with 47.0% market share and is expected to reach 23,052.2 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The original equipment manufacturers segment is further sub-segmented into multi-vendor OEMs and single-vendor OEMs. In 2018, global medical maintenance equipment multi-vendor OEMs market is expected to dominate market with 54.1% market share and is expected to reach 12,873.9 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global medical maintenance equipment market is segmented on the basis of end-user into public-sector organizations and private-sector organizations. In 2018, global medical maintenance equipment private-sector organizations market is expected to dominate market with 57.2% market share and is expected to reach 28,053.7 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical maintenance equipment for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

