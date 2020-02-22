Global Medical Device Sterilization Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global medical device sterilization market is expected to reach million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Product and Service (Sterilization Instruments, Sterilization Consumables and Accessories, Sterilization Services), Type (Contract Sterilization, In House Sterilization), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product and services, the sterilization instruments are highly used because there is a growing demand of sterilization instruments in hospital and medical care facilities due to a number of reasons like growing number of surgeries, growing hospital acquired infections and awareness among masses for sterilization and hygiene. Because of this sterilization instruments are growing at the highest CAGR.

In type contract sterilization segment is growing at the highest CAGR because the market has demand for contract sterilization rather than in house sterilization as contract sterilization comes with skilled labour.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global medical device sterilization market are listed below;

STERIS plc.

Getinge AB

3M

A-dec Inc.

Advanced Sterilization Products

Belimed

BIOBASE

Cardinal Health

Dentsply Sirona

Fazzini

HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC

MATACHANA GROUP

MEDIVATORS Inc.

MELAG Medizintechnik oHG

Midmark Corporation

MMM Group

NSK Ltd.

PLANMECA OY

Prohs

SciCan Ltd.

Steelco s.p.a

Tuttnauer

W&H Group

