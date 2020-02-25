Global Medical Device Packaging Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Medical Device Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 37,719.7 million by 2024 from USD 23,400.0 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increased demand of flexible packaging, growing medical device market, increasing importance of packaging for medical device, increase in demand for innovative products such as child resistant and tamper evident packaging are fuelling the growth of the medical device packaging market.

The key market players for Global Medical Device Packaging Market are listed below;

Bemis Company Inc.,

Berry Global Inc.,

Barger, DuPont,

CONSTANTIA,

3M, Texchem Polymer Engineering Division,

Klockner Pentaplast,

Technipaq Inc.,

Plastic Ingenuity,

Beacon Converters, Inc.,

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global medical device packaging market is segmented on the basis of drug delivery device packaging, container type, raw material, end user, distribution channel and geography.

Based on container type, the global medical device packaging market is segmented into Pouches, bags, blister packaging, clamshells, boxes and others.

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into plastics, paper & paper board, glass and others. Plastic is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Polyethylene is sub-segmented into high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene.

Based on end users, the market is classified into medical manufacturing, contract packaging, retail packaging and others. In 2017, the medical manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market and contract packaging is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into direct tenders and retail. In 2017, the direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Medical Device Packaging market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Medical Device Packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

