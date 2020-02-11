GLOBAL MEDICAL CODING MARKET BY SUPPLY-DEMAND, INDUSTRY RESEARCH AND END USER ANALYSIS, OUTLOOK 2019-2023

Global Medical Coding Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Medical Coding Market Summary:

Report on Medical Coding Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Medical Coding Market Overview:

The global medical coding market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Medical coding is the transformation of healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes. Rising occurrence of insurance frauds and insurance issues associated with misinterpretation of medical documents is responsible for driving the demand of medical coding services, especially in developed countries.

Global Medical Coding Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

3M Company, Aviacode Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Maxim Health Information Services, Medical Record Associates LLC, Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Precyse Solutions LLC, STARTEK Health, and Verisk Analytics among others

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Medical Coding market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Medical Coding Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Medical Coding Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Medical Coding Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating demand for coding services

6.1.2 Rising need for a universal language to reduce frauds and misinterpretations associated with insurance claims

6.1.3 High Demand to streamline hospital billing procedures

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Changing Regulations related to medical coding

6.2.2 Data security concerns

6.2.3 Lack of adequately equipped IT professionals

6.3 Medical Coding Market Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Medical Coding Market Segmentation

7.1 By Classification System

7.1.1 International Classification of Diseases (ICD)

7.1.2 Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)

7.2 By Component

7.2.1 In-House

7.2.2 Outsourced

7.3 By End-User

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.1.1 United States Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.1.2 Canada Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.1.3 Mexico Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2 Europe Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2.1 France Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2.2 Germany Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2.4 Italy Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2.5 Spain Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.3.1 China Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.3.2 Japan Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.3.3 India Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.3.4 Australia Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.3.5 South Korea Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.4.1 GCC Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.4.2 South Africa Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.5.1 Brazil Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.5.2 Argentina Medical Coding Market Size (2018-2023)

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1 3M Company

8.2 Aviacode Inc.

8.3 Dolbey Systems, Inc.

8.4 Maxim Health Information Services

8.5 Medical Record Associates LLC

8.6 Nuance Communications

8.7 Optum

8.8 Oracle Corporation

8.9 Parexel International Corporation

8.10 Precyse Solutions, LLC

8.11 STARTEK Health

8.12 Verisk Analytics

* List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Medical Coding Market

To conclude, Medical Coding report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

