Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this report, global medical aesthetics is expected to reach USD 26.53 billion by 2024 from USD 10.12 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing aging population worldwide and technological advancements. These factors increase the demand for medical aesthetics products.

Based on geography, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Global medical aesthetics market competition by top players including –

Allergan is going to dominate the medical aesthetics market following with Lumenis, Cynosure, Inc. along with others such as

Syneron Medical ltd,

Cutera Inc,

Venus Concept,

Aerolase Corp,

BTL Industries Inc,

Sciton Inc,

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Mentor Worldwide llc, and

Lutronic

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of product type, global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 5 types, such as aesthetic laser devices, energy devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, and facial aesthetic devices.

Medical aesthetics device market is segmented into aesthetic laser devices, energy devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants and facial aesthetic devices.

Medical aesthetic devices are segmented into carbon dioxide laser surfacing, ablative skin resurfacing devices and non ablative skin fractional laser surfacing devices.

Energy devices are segmented into electrocautery devices, electrosurgery devices, cryosurgery devices, laser surgery devices, microwave devices, and harmonic scalpel.

Skin tightening and body contouring devices are segmented into liposuction devices, cellulite reduction devices and skin tightening devices.

Aesthetic implants are segmented into breast augmentation, aesthetic implants, soft tissue implants, buttock augmentation, and transdermal implants.

Facial aesthetic devices are further segmented into botox injections, chemical peels, collagen injections, cosmetic acupuncture, dermal filler injections, electrotherapy, facial toning, fraxel, microdermabasion, and permanent makeup.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into anti-aging and wrinkles, facial and skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and psoriasis and vitiligo.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, cosmetic centers, medical spas and beauty centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12672

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]