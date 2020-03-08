Global Mechanical Presses Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Mechanical Presses Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mechanical Presses Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Mechanical Presses market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mechanical Presses market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
A mechanical press is a device designed to apply very high force to form, shape, or cut materials, to compress solids, or to extract liquids. Mechanical presses range in size from very small units that are operated by hand, to large powered industrial units used in manufacturing and assembly line applications.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for mechanical presses in the regions of China and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced mechanical presses. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of mechanical presses will drive growth in gloabl markets.
Globally, the mechanical presses industry market are low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of mechanical presses is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Schuler, Komatsu and JIER etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their mechanical presses and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 26.45% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global mechanical presses industry because of their market share and technology status of mechanical presses.
The consumption volume of mechanical presses is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of mechanical presses industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of mechanical presses is still promising.
The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.
The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the mechanical presses market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the mechanical presses market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 39 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
Although the market competition of mechanical presses is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of mechanical presses and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Mechanical Presses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Schuler
Koatsu
JIER
Yangli Group
Aida
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd
QIQIHAR NO.2
Jsc”Tjazhmekhpress”
Amada
Chin Fong
SEYI
World Group
SMS Group
Yadon
Rongcheng
Xuduan
Hitachi Zosen
Fagor Arrasate
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Less than 2500KN
2500KN-10000KN
More than 10000KN
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive industry
Ship Building industry
Aerospace industry
General Machine industry
Home appliances
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Mechanical Presses sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Mechanical Presses players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mechanical Presses are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Mechanical Presses Manufacturers
Mechanical Presses Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Mechanical Presses Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Mechanical Presses market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
