Global Mechanical Booster Pumps Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Mechanical Booster Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mechanical Booster Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mechanical booster pumps are used with other roughing vacuum pumps, such as oil rotary pumps, dry vacuum pumps, and water sealed pumps. As the name implies, they are used to “boost” the pumping speed of the roughing pumps within their normal vacuum range.

The Mechanical Booster Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mechanical Booster Pumps.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Mechanical Booster Pumps, presents the global Mechanical Booster Pumps market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Mechanical Booster Pumps capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Mechanical Booster Pumps by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Edwards

Atlas Copco

ULVAC

Ezzi International Group

Shinko Seiki Co., Ltd

Sato Vac Inc (PHIL trademark)

Taiko Kikai Industries Co., Ltd

Bestech

Genman Industrial Co., Ltd

Nanfang Pump Industry Co.,Ltd

Shanghai EVP Vacuum Technology Co.,Ltd

Market Segment by Product Type

Pumping Speeds: ＜500 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 500-1000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 1000-2000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 2000-5000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: ＞5000 m3/h (50Hz)

Pumping Speeds: ＜500 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 500-1000 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 1000-2000 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: 2000-5000 m3/h (60Hz)

Pumping Speeds: ＞5000 m3/h (60Hz)

Market Segment by Application

Evaporation, Sputtering, Ion Plating

Vacuum Dryer, Freeze Dryer, Vacuum Degassing

Analytical Instruments, Leak Test System

Gas Exchange, Filling, Vacuum Insulating

Heat Treatment, Melting Furnace

Other Various Kinds of Vacuum System

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Mechanical Booster Pumps status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Mechanical Booster Pumps manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mechanical Booster Pumps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

