Global Mechanical Actuators Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period between 2019 and 2025

Actuators are machine components that require a source of energy and control system to convert one form of energy into another, such as rotary motion to linear motion and vice-versa. Mechanical operators are operated either manually or mechanically, depending on the load. Most industries prefer linear mechanical actuators over rotary mechanical actuators, depending on the application.

Technological advancements in actuators, increased investments in process automation across end-use verticals, and increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the actuators market. However, volatility in the oil and gas market is one of the restraints for the actuators market during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Emerson

Honeywell

Moog

Rotork

Pentair

Parker Hannifin

Abb

Cameron

Smc

Eaton

Flowserve

Fest

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear Actuators

Rotary Actuators

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Metals and Mining

Construction

Healthcare

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment

Others

