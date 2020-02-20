Global Measuring Tape Market- Top Product, Consumption, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

A Measuring Tape or tape measure is a flexible ruler. It consists of a ribbon of cloth, plastic, fiber glass, or metal strip with linear-measurement markings. It is a common measuring tool. Its design allows for a measure of great length to be easily carried in pocket or toolkit and permits one to measure around curves or corners. Today it is ubiquitous, even appearing in miniature form as a keychain fob, or novelty item. Surveyors use tape measures in lengths of over 100 m (300+ ft).

This comprehensive Measuring Tape Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Measuring Tape industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 22 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Measuring Tape industry.

The Measuring Tape industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Measuring Tape is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. More than 85% measuring taps are pocket tapes which are more convenient while surveyor tapes are needed in tough outdoor working conditions.

China occupied 22.39% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by India and United States, which respectively account for around 16.81% and 9.92% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Measuring Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1650 million US$ in 2024, from 1200 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Measuring Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Measuring-Tape-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stanley Black and Decker,TAJIMA,Komelon,Apex,Starrett,Pro’skit,The Grate Wall,Endura,Hultafors,EXPLOIT,PST,BERENT,Empire,Jetech Tool,BOSI,Kraftwelle.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/578934

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pocket Tapes

Surveyor Tapes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Woodworking

Construction

Other

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/578934

For more information browse this PDF @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/download/Global-Measuring-Tape-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Measuring Tape market.

Chapter 1, to describe Measuring Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Measuring Tape, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Measuring Tape in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Measuring Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Measuring Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Measuring Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Measuring Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook