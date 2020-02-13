GLOBAL MATTRESS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

The global Mattress market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mattress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mattress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mattress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mattress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Serta

Sealy

Tempur-Pedic

King Koil

Restonic

Musterring

McRoskey

EIG

Sleemon

Jisi Group

Good Night

Vanbo

Huaweimei Group

Slumberland

Donbao

Airland

Mengshen

Daziran

Yunmoon

Market size by Product

Foam Mattress

Bladder Mattresses

Market size by End User

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mattress companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mattress are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mattress market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mattress Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Foam Mattress

1.4.3 Bladder Mattresses

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Private Households

1.5.3 Hotels

1.5.4 Hospitals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mattress Market Size

2.1.1 Global Mattress Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Mattress Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Mattress Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Mattress Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Mattress Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Mattress Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mattress Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mattress Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Mattress Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mattress Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mattress Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Mattress Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Mattress Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Mattress Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Mattress Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mattress Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mattress Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mattress Revenue by Product

4.3 Mattress Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mattress Breakdown Data by End User

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Serta

11.1.1 Serta Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Serta Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Serta Mattress Products Offered

11.1.5 Serta Recent Development

11.2 Sealy

11.2.1 Sealy Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Sealy Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Sealy Mattress Products Offered

11.2.5 Sealy Recent Development

11.3 Tempur-Pedic

11.3.1 Tempur-Pedic Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Tempur-Pedic Mattress Products Offered

11.3.5 Tempur-Pedic Recent Development

11.4 King Koil

11.4.1 King Koil Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 King Koil Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 King Koil Mattress Products Offered

11.4.5 King Koil Recent Development

11.5 Restonic

11.5.1 Restonic Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Restonic Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Restonic Mattress Products Offered

11.5.5 Restonic Recent Development

11.6 Musterring

11.6.1 Musterring Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Musterring Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Musterring Mattress Products Offered

11.6.5 Musterring Recent Development

11.7 McRoskey

11.7.1 McRoskey Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 McRoskey Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 McRoskey Mattress Products Offered

11.7.5 McRoskey Recent Development

11.8 EIG

11.8.1 EIG Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 EIG Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 EIG Mattress Products Offered

11.8.5 EIG Recent Development

11.9 Sleemon

11.9.1 Sleemon Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Sleemon Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Sleemon Mattress Products Offered

11.9.5 Sleemon Recent Development

11.10 Jisi Group

11.10.1 Jisi Group Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Jisi Group Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Jisi Group Mattress Products Offered

11.10.5 Jisi Group Recent Development

11.11 Good Night

11.12 Vanbo

11.13 Huaweimei Group

11.14 Slumberland

11.15 Donbao

11.16 Airland

11.17 Mengshen

11.18 Daziran

11.19 Yunmoon

Continuous…

