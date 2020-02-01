Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 152 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file.

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government and Health Care, Manufacturing and Logistics, Others. Manufacturing and Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Master Data Management (MDM) market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6880 million by 2024, from US$ 2890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Master Data Management (MDM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Master Data Management (MDM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Master Data Management (MDM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Master Data Management (MDM) market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Master Data Management (MDM) players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Customer Data

Product Data

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Master Data Management (MDM) in each application, can be divided into

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Health Care

Manufacturing and Logistics

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Master Data Management (MDM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Master Data Management (MDM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Master Data Management (MDM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Master Data Management (MDM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

