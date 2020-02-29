Global Marketing Technology 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Marketing Technology – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Marketing automation software is mainly used to streamline, schedule, segment, and track marketing campaigns. The software reduces the number of repetitive tasks associated with the conventional marketing processes and improves their overall efficiency. It also provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The software connects different marketing channels such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develops appropriate marketing patterns, and integrates marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.

The current marketplace is expected to be driven by the heavy demand for personalized location-based services. The commercialization of personalized location-based services is on the rise. The combination of location-based data and existing personal data creates rich and contextualized user experiences. In addition, the increased use of beacons and growing availability of spatial data & analytical tools further propels the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Marketing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Apple

Google

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Zebra Technologies

Bluvision

Estimote

InMarket Media

Proxama

ROXIMITY

Shopkick

Swirl Networks

Unacast

Foursquare Labs

Scanbuy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare

Infrastructural

Media and Entertainment

Sports and Events

Museums

Transporation and Logistics

Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

