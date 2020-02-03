Global Market Study on Wireless Test Equipment Sales Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2025

This report studies the global Wireless Test Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wireless Test Equipment market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

This report studies the Wireless Test Equipment market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Wireless Test Equipment is a kind of device with increased measurement speeds, improved accuracy, and exceptional flexibility, which is used to streamline wireless measurements and automate testing for time consuming and complex measurement and analysis tasks.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Test Equipment. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 549.77 million USD in 2017 and will be 651.71 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.46%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Cobham, Rohde & Schwarz, LitePoint (Teradyne), Keysight Technologies and National Instruments are top five production value share spots in the Wireless Test Equipment market in 20176. Cobham dominated with 13.74% production value share, followed by LitePoint (Teradyne) with 10.40% production value share, Rohde & Schwarz with 9.67% production value share, Keysight Technologies with 8.39% production value share and National Instruments with 7.41% production value share.

In recent years, due to technological change and the real economy decline, the market growth rate of wireless test equipment has slowed down. 4G technology has entered a mature stage, 5G new technology standards are still under study. The growth of communications technology in old technology slowed down, and R & D phase of new technologies Market demand for testing of technology standards has not yet increased. We predicted that the market growth rate will pick up in the coming years.

The global Wireless Test Equipment market is valued at 550 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Cobham

Rohde & Schwarz

LitePoint (Teradyne)

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Spirent Communications

Greenlee (Textron)

Anritsu Corporation

NetScout Systems

TESCOM

Beijing StarPoint Technology

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

