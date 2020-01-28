Global Market Study on LED Module Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2024

A light emitting diode (LED) module is a self-contained LED device designed either to function on its own or to plug into a compatible unit. LED modules are commonly used to create energy-efficient or portable lighting. When powered on, these modules emit bright light from a small bulb. LED module devices include LED book lights, night lights, outdoor lighting, LED headlamps, and LED flashlights, as well as the multiple LED bulb units used in LED lighting fixtures. These units usually have at least one LED bulb contained in a fixture that either powers the LED lights or plugs into a device that powers the LED module.

Scope of the Report:

Osram, Philips Lighting and Cree captured the top three production value share spots in the LED Module market in 2016. Osram dominated with 10.28% production value share, followed by Philips Lighting with 7.24% production value share and Cree with 6.49% production value share.

General Lighting is the largest lighting market, with total market revenues of approximately $ 4271.72 million in 2015, representing close to 82.35% of LED modules application market.

Over the last decade, the Chinese government largely supported the local LED industry through massive financial subsidies, incentives, and resources to improve domestic LED companies manufacturing capacity. China has become the worlds largest LED lighting manufacturing base, but local manufacturers are still very dependent on international manufacturers for certain upstream MOCVD equipment and materials. Hence, future Chinese policies will encourage innovation, and focus on upstream raw materials, for example wide bandgap semiconductor development, or smart lighting applications following the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. Previously, only a few manufacturers highlighted their flip chip LEDs as a major product, due to low yield rates, production costs and other technology challenges. However, starting in 2014, more Taiwanese and Korean manufacturers started to invest in flip chip LED technology R&D, which improved the product quality and made financial benefits more evident. The automotive lighting market is growing steadily.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for LED Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 6170 million US$ in 2024, from 4670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LED Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Osram

Philips Lighting

Cree

GE Lighting

Seoul Semiconductor

Panasonic

Nichia

JF

Acuity Brands

Samsung

LG Innotek

Eaton

Toshiba

Toyoda Gosei

Opple

Yankon

Edison Opto Corporation

