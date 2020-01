Researchmoz added latest report “Global Market Study on Humanized Mice Model: Biotechnology Companies to Gear Up in Terms of Adoption Research and Development Emerging at Rapid Pace as the Need of the Hour”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Outlook of the humanized mice model market with reference to the healthcare life sciences sector



Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits.



A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Parent Indicators Healthcare

– Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product

– Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs)

– Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms

– Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on health

– Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs)

– Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

– Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

– Total hospital beds, per 1000 population

– Curative (acute) care beds, per 1000 population

– Medical technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging units, total, per million population

– Medical technology, Computed Tomography scanners, total, per million population

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on overall expenditure on life science research and R&D funding and capital equipment installed base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on life science and biotechnology associated products, technologies, applications and services. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of kits, reagents and consumables among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as laboratory managers, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment and reagent manufacturers, custom solution and service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.



Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project year-on-year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per associated industry/product lifecycles and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyse annual reports of various companies, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and earning call transcripts operating in the market to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at tier-level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as overall life science research expenditure, R&D funding, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from other macroeconomic factors.

Standard Report Structure

– Executive Summary

– Market Definition

– Macro-economic analysis

– Parent Market Analysis

– Market Overview

– Forecast Factors

– Segmental Analysis and Forecast

– Regional Analysis

– Competition Analysis

Target Audience

Production Companies



– Suppliers

– Channel Partners

– Marketing Authorities

– Subject Matter Experts

– Research Institutions

– Financial Institutions

– Market Consultants

– Government Authorities

– Market Taxonomy

The global humanized mice model has been segmented into:

Model Type



– Genetic Humanized Mice Model

– Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model

– CD-34

– PBMC

End User

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Contract Research Organizations

– Academic & Research Institutes



Application

– Toxicology

– Oncology

– Infectious Diseases

– GvHD

– Regenerative Medicine

– Neurobiology

– Others

Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

