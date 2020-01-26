Global Market Study on Hospital Asset Management Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2025

By improving maintenance practices, helping hospitals be more compliant to industry standards, and ensuring robust sanitation and tracking methods, hospital assest management methods can increase its productivity and improve patient prospects dramatically.
Global hospital asset management market is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of drug counterfeiting along with rising issues in supply chain management.In 2018, the global Hospital Asset Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hospital Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tyco international Ltd.
IBM corporation
Awarepoint corporation
Infor
Motorola solutions Inc.
GE healthcare
Ekahau Inc.
Siemens healthcare
Vizbee RFID systems Ltd.
Sonitor technologies Inc.
Versus technology Inc.
Zebra technologies corporation
Trimble navigation Ltd
AeroScout Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real-time location systems (RTLS)
Radio-frequency identification (RFID)
Ultrasound
Infrared
Market segment by Application, split into
Patient management
Staff management
Instrument management
Supply chain management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
