Global Market Study on Hospital Asset Management Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2025

By improving maintenance practices, helping hospitals be more compliant to industry standards, and ensuring robust sanitation and tracking methods, hospital assest management methods can increase its productivity and improve patient prospects dramatically.

Global hospital asset management market is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of drug counterfeiting along with rising issues in supply chain management.In 2018, the global Hospital Asset Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hospital Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tyco international Ltd.

IBM corporation

Awarepoint corporation

Infor

Motorola solutions Inc.

GE healthcare

Ekahau Inc.

Siemens healthcare

Vizbee RFID systems Ltd.

Sonitor technologies Inc.

Versus technology Inc.

Zebra technologies corporation

Trimble navigation Ltd

AeroScout Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real-time location systems (RTLS)

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

Ultrasound

Infrared

Market segment by Application, split into

Patient management

Staff management

Instrument management

Supply chain management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

