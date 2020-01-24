Global Market Study on Global Substation Automation Market Research Report 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Substation Automation Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Substation Automation market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Substation Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Substation Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Schneider Electric

GE Grid Solutions

Power System Engineering (PSE)

Cisco

Ingeteam

Alstom

Cooper Industries

Siemens

Eaton

Toshiba

Amperion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SCADA

IED

Communication Network

Segment by Application

Transmission

Distribution & Outage

Collection

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Substation Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Substation Automation

1.2 Substation Automation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Substation Automation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SCADA

1.2.3 IED

1.2.4 Communication Network

1.3 Substation Automation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Substation Automation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transmission

1.3.3 Distribution & Outage

1.3.4 Collection

1.3 Global Substation Automation Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Substation Automation Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Substation Automation Market Size

1.4.1 Global Substation Automation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Substation Automation Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Substation Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Substation Automation Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Substation Automation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Substation Automation Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Substation Automation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Substation Automation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Substation Automation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Substation Automation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Substation Automation Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Substation Automation Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Substation Automation Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Substation Automation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Substation Automation Production

3.4.1 North America Substation Automation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Substation Automation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Substation Automation Production

3.5.1 Europe Substation Automation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Substation Automation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Substation Automation Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Substation Automation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Substation Automation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Substation Automation Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Substation Automation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Substation Automation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Substation Automation Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Substation Automation Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Substation Automation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Substation Automation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Substation Automation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Substation Automation Consumption (2014-2019)

Continue…

