Global Market Study on Gardening and Agriculture Equipment: Landscaping & DIY Gardening Trend to Boost Demand for Gardening Equipment Government Subsidies to Escalate Sales of Agricultural Equipment

An outlook of the global gardening and agriculture equipment market with citation to the global industrial automation industry

Players in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hyper-competitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing process. Sluggishness in the oil & gas industry, muted growth in automotive sales, and stagnancy in the agriculture sector have posed challenges to players in the recent past.

With the increase in oil rigs and natural gas projects being quoted, various companies are making reinvestments, to either cater requirement of preventative maintenance or for generating a better ROI. Investing in infrastructure development remains a top priority for the industrial automation and equipment companies, with improvements in energy- and operational-0efficiency gaining center stage.

The development of streamlined 2-3 layer automation systems helped the industry in lowering maintenance costs and enhancing performance. The trend towards simplification of 5 layer system model, which the automation industry has been focusing on over the years, is witnessing acceleration. Innovation in development of controllers, sensors and intelligent devices has meant that todays computing processes are more effective.

Continuous advances are witnessed in the progressive integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with the evolution of business systems for handling real-time transaction processing. Building blocks are being offered by innovators, designed specifically for accomplishing the aim of connected enterprise. New intelligent nodes, operating at the network edge for improving efficiency and performance of manufacturing processes, are offered by rapid propagation of technologies & concepts associated with Internet of Things (IoT).

A major challenge encountered by the global industrial automation and equipment industry is absence of multi-vendor application portability. Innovation is stifled without open ecosystems offering portable applications to vendor platforms. On account of this, non-traditional suppliers have embarked on launching next-generation products that are embedded with IoT software.

– Market Taxonomy

The global gardening and agriculture equipment market has been segmented into:

Equipment type:



– Walk behind Wheeled String Trimmers

– Field & Brush Mowers

– Chipper & Shredders

– 3 point Tractor Implements

– Cutters & Mowers

– Rakes

– Planters

– Spreaders

– Tillers

– Others

– Leaf and Litter Vacuums

Application:

– Agriculture & Horticulture

– Gardening

– Residential

– Commercial

Region:

– North America

– Asia Pacific

– Europe

– Latin America

– The Middle East and Africa

