Global Market For Pain Management Therapeutics Is Likely To Clock A CAGR Of 4.0% For The Forecast Period From 2017 To 2025 To Be Worth US$88,253.4 Mn

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Overview



This report on the pain management therapeutics market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The pain management therapeutics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the general information and data analysis of the global pain management therapeutics market with respect to the leading market segments based on major therapeutics, and geographies.

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics

The market overview section of the report explores the dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the pain management therapeutics market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their position and expand their shares in the global pain management therapeutics market.

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Market Segmentation

The global pain management therapeutics market has been studied based on major segments by therapeutics, by indication and their regional as well as national markets. Based on therapeutics, the global market has been segmented into anticonvulsants, antidepressants, anesthetics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), opioids, other non-narcotic analgesic, and antimigraine agents. Further the market has been segmented according to its indication that includes neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, arthritic pain, chronic back pain, migraine, post-operative pain, and cancer pain. The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2015-2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the pain management therapeutics market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Each regional pain management therapeutics market has been further categorized into major national markets such as the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, Brazil, and Mexico. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2015-2025 along with CAGR % from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition landscape section included in the report would assist existing market players to expand their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global pain management therapeutics market. The report also profiles key players operating in this market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Pfizer Inc., Depomed, Inc., Endo International plc. , Purdue Pharma L.P., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and other prominent players.

The global pain management therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue, by Therapeutics



– Anticonvulsants

– Antidepressants

– Anesthetics

– Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

– Opioids

– Oxycodones

– Hydrocodones

– Tramadol

– Others (Morphine, Codeine, Fentanyl, Meperidine, Methadone)

– Antimigraine Agents

– Other Non-narcotic Analgesic

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue, by Indication

– Neuropathic Pain

– Fibromyalgia

– Chronic Back Pain

– Arthritic Pain

– Migraine

– Post-operative Pain

– Cancer Pain

Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of APAC

– Rest of the World (RoW)

