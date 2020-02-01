Global Market For Nylon 66 Is Likely To Exhibit 3.0% CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period Ranging From 2018 To 2026 To Attain Worth Of US$ 6.0 Bn

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Nylon 66 Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Nylon 66 Market – Overview



Nylon 66 is a major type of Nylon or polyamide resins, which is popular due to its durability, ductility, high strength, and resistance to high temperatures. It is used for producing engineering thermoplastic compounds and fiber yarns. Nylon 66 is extensively utilized in metal replacement applications.

Nylon synthesized by poly-condensation of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid yields Nylon 66. Nylon 66 has higher heat resistance and superior mechanical properties compared to Nylon 6. It can be reinforced with impact modifiers, fibers, internal lubricants, and fillers to improve its physical properties such as stiffness, ductility, strength, friction properties, and wear resistance. Nylon 66 is widely used in various machine parts, tires, ball-bearing cages, carpet fibers, electro-insulating materials, pipes, conveyor belts, airbags, ropes, and apparels. Good appearance, high resistance to temperature and chemicals, processing flexibility, and toughness make Nylon 66 suitable for several engineering applications. Nylon 66 is extensively used in applications such as industrial, automotive, consumer goods, and electronics & electrical.

Among grades, the resin grade segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Resin-grade Nylon 66 enhances performance characteristics of glass fibers, which makes them suitable for producing lightweight components of car engines and electric components.

Among applications, the automotive segment held a major share of the market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, the electrical & electronics segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR between 2018 and 2026, due to high demand for Nylon 66 in connector manufacturing.

In 2016, BASF and ContiTech Vibration Control developed A3WG10 CR, a specialty Nylon 66 filled with 30% of glass fiber, which was optimized to sustain high mechanical load. It was used to manufacture the world’s first plastic transmission crossbeam in the rear-axle sub-frame of the Mercedez-Benz S-Class model.

In terms of value and volume, North America held a significant share of the global Nylon 66 market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The U.S. is a highly lucrative market for Nylon 66 in North America. Worldwide increase in car production is projected to propel the global Nylon 66 market. The automotive sector in North America is also expanding at a significant pace, which is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the Nylon 66 market in the region in the next few years. Market share held by Asia Pacific is expected to increase during the forecast period. The Nylon 66 market in Europe is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Nylon 66 at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global Nylon 66 market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for Nylon 66 during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Nylon 66 market at the global and regional levels. The report provides detailed profiling of Nylon 66 manufacturers along with the competition matrix.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Nylon 66 market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the Nylon 66 market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on grade and region.

The report provides a decisive study of the global Nylon 66 market by segmenting it in terms of grade and application. In terms of grade, the market has been divided into fiber grade and resin grade. In terms of application, the Nylon 66 market has been segregated into textile, industrial, carpets, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods & appliances, packaging, films & coatings, and others (wires & cables, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Nylon 66 in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the Nylon 66 market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global Nylon 66 market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Nylon 66 market. Key players operating in the Nylon 66 market are BASF SE, UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, LANXESS, Ensinger, RadiciGroup, Royal DSM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont, EMS-GRIVORY, and CELANESE CORPORATION.

Global Nylon 66 Market, by Grade [Volume (Kilo Tons); Revenue (US$ Mn); 2017–2026]

– Fiber Grade

– Resin Grade

Global Nylon 66 Market, by Application [Volume (Kilo Tons); Revenue (US$ Mn); 2017–2026]

– Textiles

– Industrial/Machinery

– Carpets

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods & Appliances

– Electrical & Electronics

– Packaging

– Films & Coatings

– Others (Wires & Cables, etc.)

Global Nylon 66 Market, by Region [Volume (Kilo Tons); Revenue (US$ Mn); 2017–2026]

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

