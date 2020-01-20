Global Market for Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Next generation data storage technology is the need for the hour as everything today we use creates data. For instance our mobile phones, wearable electronics, smart battery, games, advertisements, movies, smart homes, smart city, smart homes i.e. almost everything creates data. The next generation data storage technology offers the storage and fast recovery of our data in an efficient manner. The conventional data storage technology cannot handle the large chunks of data that are being produced every day.

The increasing input-output devices are driving the next generation data storage market. Now data is being produced in virtually every sector that is the major growth driver for next generation data storage market.

The growing demand for time-saving is a major driver of next generation data storage market. An example of time-saving technologies or system: smart technologies, automated systems, internet of things, online shopping, etc. has taken the next generation data storage market to a next level.

Companies working in next generation and data storage market are constantly investing in research and development. For instance: HP has developed affordable flash drives that work at high speed.

The invention of new technologies is catering the needs of the data market and boosting the next generation data storage market. For instances: EMC has developed new technology to solve data storage problems in enterprises, also Intel and micron have developed 3D NAND technology to increase data processing speed in solid state drives.

Data storage which is a major challenge for numerous industries is helping the next generation data storage technology market to expand its roots. There is a vast demand for data storage which is flourishing the next generation data storage market.

With the need to constantly update till the time we find the ultimate data storage technology is biggest demand generator for next generation data storage market because the data generation is never going to end.

Cloud computing is a new trend and there has been a significant increase in the number of cloud providers, NetApp and EMC are aggressively focusing on this market. For instance: Virtustream is acquired by EMC to expand its cloud services.

The restrain of next generation data storage market is the lack of security in cloud and server based services.

Next generation data storage technology market is segmented by technology, by applications, by region. Next generation data storage technology market segmentation by technology is done as cloud-based disaster recovery, all-flash storage arrays, hybrid array, holographic data storage and Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR). The growing technologies will help to store, secure and recover huge volume of data. Hybrid array and all-flash array are popular storage techniques.

Next generation data storage technology market segmentation by an application is done into big data storage service, cloud-based storage service, enterprise based storage service and others. The growing data analytics for big data has created the requirement for next generation data storage system, which help in efficient storing and fast searching of necessary data.

The global next generation data storage technology market is segmented into seven major regions, which include North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Some of the key players identified in the global next generation data storage technology market are Dell, EMC Corporation, IBM, VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Sandisk corporation, Micron Technology, Nutanix, NetApp, Inc. , Toshiba corporation, Quantum Corporation, Hitachi data systems, HGST, Inc., Drobo , Avago Technologies, SimpliVity Corporation, Tintri. Wherein HP, EMC and IBM are some of the leading players in global next generation data storage technology market. The increase in the cloud services for public and the smart technologies generated the need for new technologies for the enterprise storage industries.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as by technology, by application, by region.

