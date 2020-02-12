Global Market For Anticancer Drugs is indicative of a growth rate of 7.4% during the period from 2018 to 2026

Researchmoz added latest report “Global Market Study on Anticancer Drugs: Targeted Therapy Drug Class Anticipated to Exhibit Highest Revenue Contribution Through 2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

This Market Research report examines the global anticancer drugs market for the period 20132026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunities for anticancer drugs and developments in the anticancer drugs market.

The global anticancer drugs market is expected to yield impressive gains owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, the number of global cancer deaths is projected to increase by 45% by 2030, with 70% of the cancer deaths expected to occur in low and middle income countries. Mortality from cancer is projected to reach over 13 million in 2030, while, the number of new cancer cases is expected to increase more than 80% in low-income countries, almost double the 40% rate anticipated in high-income countries by 2030.

The global anticancer drugs market has witnessed a paradigmatic shift from administering highly toxic drugs to targeted personalized therapy with lower side effects. There is an upsurge in adoption of biologics especially monoclonal antibodies. New drug development has achieved high importance owing to emergence of difficulties to treat cancers such as small cell lung cancer. The increase in the number of clinical trials coupled with the growing research and development expenditures has resulted in an buildup of impressive new drug pipeline, which is expected to confer large future market equity for the global anticancer drugs market.

The improvement in the survival rate of cancers, e.g., prostrate and breast, is expected to increase the adoption of cancer treatment, which consequently is expected to drive the growth of the global anticancer drugs market. However, lung cancer is expected to be the single large and most attractive market opportunity owing to its large diseases prevalence and poor patient survival rates especially in the advanced stages. The market for global anticancer drugs is also being driven by the advancements in diagnostics and the growing screening rates. Early detection has been the historical holy grail of cancer treatment owing to its impact on survival rates. Advancements and availability of diagnostics such as computed tomography, nuclear medicine are also expected to fuel revenue growth of the anticancer drugs market.

The Global Anticancer Drugs Market has been Segmented Based on:

Drug Class

Indications

Distribution Channels

Regions

The report analyzes the global anticancer drugs market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and explaining different types of drug class and indications for their use. This section also explains the prevalence of different types of cancers across the key regions. The market view point section includes PMRs analysis on the key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global anticancer drugs market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The report analyzes the anticancer drugs market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 08 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Each of the section analyzes the regional market by drug class, indications and distribution channel and region. The regional introductory section provides key insights on the market dynamics for each region. The section is mainly designed to provide current scenario of the anticancer drugs market and forecast for 20182026. The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in each region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market value, we have used our in-house proprietary model to estimate the anticancer drugs market value. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the anticancer drugs market. Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market value of various drug class mentioned in the scope of the report. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to US$ to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, PMR has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of a country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average of various drug class.

The revenue forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of the currently available anticancer drugs over 20132026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the Competitive Landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of the total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for the key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players operating in the global anticancer drugs market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyzes the anticancer drugs market based on drug class and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The drug class covered in the report include:

Cytotoxic

Hormonal Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Monoclonal antibodies

Small molecule inhibitors

The targeted therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global anticancer drugs market by drug class. The targeted therapy segment is followed by cytotoxic segment which has been the traditional treatment for cancer. The attractive advantages of targeted therapy such as greater selectivity, efficacy and effectiveness confers faster cure rates concurrent with lower side effects, which is the holy grail of anticancer drugs market.

The next section of report analyzes the anticancer drugs market based on distribution channel for anticancer drugs products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The distribution channels covered in the report include:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand the key growth segments, Persistence Market Research provides the Attractiveness Index analysis, which helps to identify the real market opportunities.

