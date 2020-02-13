Global Market For Ambulance Stretchers Is Expanding At A CAGR Of 2–3% Over 2018–2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Ambulance Stretchers: North America to Remain Dominant Regional Market Through 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global market for ambulance stretchers is expected to be valued at US$ 223.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 2.1% over 2018–2026, to reach US$ 264.8 Mn by 2026 end. Based on product type, emergency stretchers segment dominated the global ambulance stretchers market, with over 59.0% value share in 2017. The segment is expected to grow at 2.0% CAGR over the forecast period. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market due to large number of private ambulance services that offer ambulance rides at low rates.

The global ambulance stretchers market has seen tremendous growth in the last decade. The market for ambulance stretchers is primarily driven by expanding aging demographics, launch of new private EMS providers, adoption of ambulance services in emerging markets and improving technology of stretchers. However, high cost of ambulance rides and lack of skilled professionals are some of the prime barriers in the growth of the market.

The report analyzes the global ambulance stretchers market in terms of value and volume (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and explaining different products and technologies. The market view point section includes PMRs analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global market. Some of the key inclusions are number of ambulances, pricing analysis and a list of major EMS providers.

The report analyzes the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific except China (APEC)

China

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these sections analyze the regional market by product type, technology, end users and country. The regional introductory section provides a snapshot of the region and the segmental market shares. The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in every region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house installed base model to estimate the size of the ambulance stretchers market. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the ambulance stretchers market globally. The following parameters are used to estimate the market size for the base year 2017:

Country level data for number of ambulance for calculating installed base

Average number of stretchers in an ambulance

Rate of replacement and new sales

Average cost of the ambulance stretchers

Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of ambulance stretchers mentioned in the scope of the study. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, PMR has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of a country.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved ambulance stretchers over 20182026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the Competitive Landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for key market players. Brand competition analysis enables the client to identify their position in the market in comparison to their global peers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players in ambulance stretchers market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyzes the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The ambulance stretcher types covered in the report include:

Emergency Stretchers

Transport Stretchers

The next section of report analyses the market based on technology of ambulance stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The technologies covered in this report include:

Manual Stretchers

Pneumatic Stretchers

Electric Powered Stretchers

The next section of report analyses the market based on end users of ambulance stretchers products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. The end users covered in this report include:

EMS Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other Facilities

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global ambulance stretchers market include Stryker Corporation, Ferno-Washington Inc., Omega Surgical, Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co.,Ltd., Dragon Industry(ZJG) Co., Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., among others. The market for ambulance stretchers is fragmented with about 20% of the global market value is contributed by the top two players.

