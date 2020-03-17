Global Market for Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market Demand Expected to Raise by Advancement in Automation Systems and Infrastructural Growth Segments

The advanced server energy monitoring tools market has been segmented by end user into automation, healthcare, corporate, construction, manufacturing, power & energy among others. Among these segments, advancement in automation systems and infrastructural growth across the globe is contributing efficiently to the growing demand for energy equipment. Further, IT business is growing with rapid pace due to technological advancements in IT sector which helps the business to reach the utmost heights with huge amount of data. These factors are envisioned to strengthen the growth of advanced server energy monitoring tools market in upcoming years.

The global market for advanced server energy monitoring tools garnered around USD 22.5 Billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 47.2 Billion by the end of 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% over the period 2016-2023. Factors such as rising penetration of industrial automation and replacement of conventional technology of monitoring with advanced energy monitoring technology combined with growing demand of advanced monitoring and controlling equipment in various end-use industries are some of the major factors which are expected to upsurge the growth of advanced server energy monitoring tools in near future. Further, the fluctuation in business and addition of resources to meet desired goals of business consecutively is increasing the need for energy management in various industries and sectors.

In the regional segment, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the lucrative markets in terms of revenue owing to rapid growth in economy and presence of emerging economies. Further, urbanization and expansion of healthcare sectors and increasing energy prices in the region are some of the factors that are likely to foster the demand for advanced server energy monitoring tools in order to optimize the use of energy resources. On the other hand, Europe and North-America region are expected to contribute the largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to rising penetration of industrial automation and replacement of conventional technology of monitoring with advanced energy monitoring technology. Growing demand for advanced monitoring and controlling equipment in various end-use industries are some of the major factors which are expected to upsurge the growth of Advanced Server Energy Monitoring tools in near future.

Advancement in Technology to reflect Significant Opportunities

Factors such as rising trend of cloud computing, growing need of real-time data analytics, increasing requirement for efficient and consistent information technology platforms for monitoring, controlling and optimization of available energy resources in various end-use industries combined with growing adoption of advanced monitoring tools for energy to elevate the several channels of business are likely to supplement the growth of advanced server energy monitoring tools in near future.

However, high cost of energy monitoring tools might deter the growth of the market in the near future.

The report titled “Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the advanced server energy monitoring tools market in terms of market segmentation by component, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the advanced server energy monitoring tools market which includes company profiling of Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, Elster Group and C3 Energy.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the advanced server energy monitoring tools market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

