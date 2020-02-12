Global Marker Pens Market Innovation, Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Marker Pens: Unique Offerings Such as Twin-Tip Marker Pens to Offer Versatility to Users” to its huge collection of research reports.

The scope of the report on the marker pen market consists of writing and marking tools and includes both permanent and non-permanent marker pens used by end-use segments such as academic institutions, residential, and commercial. Marker pens analyzed in this report include both disposable and refill markers. Broadly, marker pens include writing instruments used for marking or writing purpose or pen for drawing fine lining.

To understand consumption patterns and assess opportunities in the marker pen market, the report is divided into six sections, namely, analysis by product type, by category, by usage type, by end use, by tip type, and by sales channel. The report analyzes the global marker pen market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). The report highlights existing opportunities in the global market to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights. The report also includes an analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the marker pen market. Key trends observed across the value chain are also included in the report.

The market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Permanent

Non-Permanent

By Category:

Refillable

Disposable

By Usage Type:

Fabric

Paper

Plastic & Whiteboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Leather

Others

By End Use:

Academic Institutions

Commercial

Residential

By Tip Type:

Fine & Extra Fine

Medium

Bold

By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Stationery Stores

Online and Other Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Newell Brands, Inc.

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Société BIC SA

Pilot Corporation

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc.

Luxor Writing Instruments Private Limited

Flair Group of Companies

Pentel Co., Ltd.

Zebra Co. Ltd

Monami Co., Ltd

