Global Marker Pens Market Innovation, Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025

The scope of the report on the marker pen market consists of writing and marking tools and includes both permanent and non-permanent marker pens used by end-use segments such as academic institutions, residential, and commercial. Marker pens analyzed in this report include both disposable and refill markers. Broadly, marker pens include writing instruments used for marking or writing purpose or pen for drawing fine lining.
To understand consumption patterns and assess opportunities in the marker pen market, the report is divided into six sections, namely, analysis by product type, by category, by usage type, by end use, by tip type, and by sales channel. The report analyzes the global marker pen market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). The report highlights existing opportunities in the global market to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights. The report also includes an analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the marker pen market. Key trends observed across the value chain are also included in the report.
The market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type:
Permanent
Non-Permanent
By Category:
Refillable
Disposable
By Usage Type:
Fabric
Paper
Plastic & Whiteboard
Metal
Glass
Wood
Leather
Others
By End Use:
Academic Institutions
Commercial
Residential
By Tip Type:
Fine & Extra Fine
Medium
Bold
By Sales Channel:
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Departmental Stores
Stationery Stores
Online and Other Channels
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Some market players featured in this report are as follows:
Newell Brands, Inc.
STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
Société BIC SA
Pilot Corporation
Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd
Pelikan International Corporation Berhad
Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc.
Luxor Writing Instruments Private Limited
Flair Group of Companies
Pentel Co., Ltd.
Zebra Co. Ltd
Monami Co., Ltd
