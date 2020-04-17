In this report, the Global Marine Trenchers Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Marine Trenchers Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Often, trenchers are employed as a construction equipment used to dig trenches, especially for laying electrical cables and pipes on land surface or subsea levels. In marine industry, the marine trenchers are used to make trench under the sea for laying underwater pipes or cables. The marine trenchers are the widely used equipment in the marine industry and can be operated from the surface through an operating system.

For industry structure analysis, the Marine Trenchers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top three producers account for about 60% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area of Marine Trenchers, also the leader in the whole Marine Trenchers industry.

The global Marine Trenchers market was valued at 103.8 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 152.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Marine Trenchers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Marine Trenchers market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD)

Royal IHC

Forum Energy Technologies

Seatools B.V.

Oceaneering

SEA S.R.L.

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mechanical Trenchers

Jet Trenchers

Mechanical trenchers only have 40% market share of marine trenchers in 2018.

The market share of jet trenchers is 60 percent in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Segment by Application

Pipelines Installation

Cables Installation

Pipelinies installation occupies 28.5% market share of marine trenchers in 2018.

Cables installation obtains 71.5 percent market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

