Global Marine Steering System Market Downside of Economy Analysis Report 2019

A boat’s steering system determines the boat’s course when the steering wheel is turned and, like most other systems on a boat, needs regular inspection, maintenance and cleaning during the boating season.

A boat’s steering wheel is part of the helm that connects to a mechanical, electric, or hydraulic system to assist in turning the boat. Boats with outboard motors steer with a wheel which rotates the entire drive unit; inboards sometimes use a pod with an attached propeller; personal watercraft use jet drives with an impeller to force water into a nozzle that the operator can turn to the desired course. Some modern ships replace the wheel with a toggle that remotely controls an electric or hydraulic rudder drive, with an indicator that shows the rudder angle in real time to the helmsman.

The global average price of Marine Steering System is in the decreasing trend, from 653.8 USD/unit in 2013 to 612.3 USD/unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The hydraulic type is expected to account for 52.34% volume share in 2017, followed by electric power steering and mechanical steering. And nearly 437 k unit products based on outboard propulsion system were sold in 2017 across the global, accounting for nearly 80% market share.

Among all regions, North America is projected to account for a relatively large market share in terms of both value and volume, while South America account for a relatively low market share in terms of value. North America leads the market with nearly half the global market share, and the region is estimated to retain its share in the coming years

Market competition is not intense. SeaStar Solutions, Uflex, Mercury Marine, ZF, Vetus, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metal Marine Steering Systems

Laminate Marine Steering Systems

Wood Marine Steering Systems

Plastic and Phenolic Marine Steering Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment/Fitness

Education/Libraries

Retail/Commercial

Express and Logistics

Others

Marine Steering System Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

