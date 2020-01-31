Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market 2016-2024| S.A, Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Overview

Marine seismic surveys are carried out to generate subsea bottom profiles for industries such as oil & gas, energy, and construction. This type of surveying is conducted by generating mechanical sound waves that are sent into the earth. The energy reflected back from the earth is measured by recording sensors. The marine seismic operations require various equipments such as seismic sensors, streamers, geophones, hydrophones, energy sources (air/water gun), streamers and sub-bottom profilers.

A seismic source creates an acoustic signal in the water. These signals penetrate into the seabed, and are reflected back to the seismic sensors. Further, these sensors measure seismic vibrations by converting ground motion into a measurable electronic signal. These recorded signals are then subjected further for processing and interpretation to yield comprehensible information about the subsea surface.

There are three basic technologies used in for marine seismic acquisition: 2D survey, 3D survey and 4D survey. The 2D seismic survey technology was traditionally used technology to understand the sub-surface structure. Currently, 2-dimensional survey is generally used in frontier exploration areas to produce a general interpretation and mapping of geophysical nature on the regional level. The data obtained by 3D technology offers detailed information about subsurface structure and fault distribution. 4D seismic survey technology involves acquisition, processing, and interpretation of repetitive seismic surveys over a period of time.

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Research Methodology

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for marine seismic equipments and acquisition at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global marine seismic equipments and acquisition market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for marine seismic equipments and acquisition during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the marine seismic equipments and acquisition market at the global and regional level. It further includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global marine seismic equipments and acquisition market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the marine seismic equipments and acquisition market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Offshore magazine, Rigzone magazine, BP magazine, Institute of Sciences, International Association of Geophysical Contracts FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global marine seismic equipments and acquisition market by segmenting it in terms of equipment type (Sub-bottom Profilers, Seismic Sensors, Geophones & Hydrophones, Streamers, Air/Water Gun) and technology such as 2-Dimensional (2D) Survey, 3-Dimensional (3D) Survey, 4-Dimensional (4D) Survey, and Ocean Bottom Nodes. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for marine seismic equipments and acquisition in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of marine seismic equipments and acquisition for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of marine seismic equipments and acquisition has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on equipment type and technology type. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global marine seismic equipments and acquisition market. The global marine seismic equipments and acquisition market is highly consolidated. Key players include Compagnie Generale de Geophysique, S.A, Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA, SeaBird Exploration PLC, Polarcus DMCC, Fugro N.V., and Mitcham Industries, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

