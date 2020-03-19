Global Marine Reinsurance Market Growth Trends and Drivers Analysis 2019-2024

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Reinsurance allows insurers to remain solvent by recovering some or all of amounts paid to claimants. Reinsurance reduces net liability on individual risks and catastrophe protection from large or multiple losses. It also provides ceding companies the capacity to increase their underwriting capabilities in terms of the number and size of risks.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4014431-global-marine-reinsurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

By covering the insurer against accumulated individual commitments, reinsurance gives the insurer more security for its equity and solvency and more stable results when unusual and major events occur. Insurers may underwrite policies covering a larger quantity or volume of risks without excessively raising administrative costs to cover their solvency margins. In addition, reinsurance makes substantial liquid assets available for insurers in case of exceptional losses.

Marine insurance covers the loss or damage of ships, cargo, terminals, and any transport by which the property is transferred, acquired, or held between the points of origin and the final destination. Cargo insurance is the sub-branch of marine insurance, though Marine insurance also includes Onshore and Offshore exposed property, (container terminals, ports, oil platforms, pipelines), Hull, Marine Casualty, and Marine Liability.

According to this study, over the next five years the Marine Reinsurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Marine Reinsurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Marine Reinsurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Marine Reinsurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Proportional Reinsurance

Non-proportional Reinsurance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Cargo

Hull and Machinery

Offshore Energy

Inland Marine

Marine War

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Swiss Re

Munich Re

AXA XL

Hannover Re

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Marine Reinsurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Marine Reinsurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Proportional Reinsurance

2.2.2 Non-proportional Reinsurance

2.3 Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Marine Reinsurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cargo

2.4.2 Hull and Machinery

2.4.3 Offshore Energy

2.4.4 Inland Marine

2.4.5 Marine War

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Marine Reinsurance by Players

3.1 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Marine Reinsurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Marine Reinsurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Marine Reinsurance by Regions

4.1 Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Marine Reinsurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Marine Reinsurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Marine Reinsurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Marine Reinsurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Marine Reinsurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4014431-global-marine-reinsurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)