Global Marine Power Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

The global Marine Power Systems market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Growing number of vessels and the increasing expenditure on submarines and ships by military and navy across emerging economies, are forcing companies to develop marine power supply devices to continue the profitability of the market.

According to the report, the growth of global commercial shipping is a direct effect of globalization. Since economies worldwide are interlinked, global trade volumes are also affected by the condition of the global economy. International trade also rises along with economic expansion in which seaborne trade plays a crucial role. Therefore, economic development and growth have resulted in enormous opportunities for the marine industry, especially due to the global demand and supply of commodities and manufactured goods.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

ABB

Exide Industries

EnerSys

HBL Power Systems

Systems Sunlight

Eaton

Powerbox International

ENAG

Marine Electric Systems

Newmar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Internal Lighting

Navigation Lighting

Communication

Surveillance System

Engine Control

Others

Segment by Application

Small Recreational Boats

On-Water Commercial and High End Leisure

Underwater Leisure

Underwater AUV

