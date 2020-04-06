In this report, the Global Marine Plywood Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Marine Plywood Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-marine-plywood-panels-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025



Marine plywood is manufactured from durable face and core veneers, with few defects so it performs longer in both humid and wet conditions and resists delaminating and fungal attack. Its construction is such that it can be used in environments where it is exposed to moisture for long periods. Each wood veneer will be from tropical hardwoods, have negligible core gap, limiting the chance of trapping water in the plywood and hence providing a solid and stable glue bond. It uses an exterior Water and Boil Proof (WBP) glue similar to most exterior plywood.

Marine plywood is a good-quality, hardwood plywood made with waterproof glue. They are generally used for building boats and ships, and any other applications in which the plywood can get exposed to water. Earlier, the major applications of this plywood were confined to the marine industry. However, with increasing technological advancements, they are now also being used in several residential and commercial purposes.The utilization of marine plywood in the marine industry for manufacturing stringers, floor, transom, boat cabinetry, walls, seating, etc. is anticipated to drive the marine plywood industry in the coming years. Additionally, the growing popularity of marine plywood in other applications like building rooftops and doors in residential spaces is expected to further fuel its demand.

The Marine Plywood Panels market was valued at 699.5 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 723.2 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Plywood Panels.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Marine Plywood Panels, presents the global Marine Plywood Panels market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Marine Plywood Panels capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Marine Plywood Panels by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

UPM Plywood

Potlatch Corporation

SVEZA

Roseburg

Greenply Industries

Mampilly Plywood Industries

Jisheng Tocho

Joubert Plywood

Asia Plywood Company

Samling

Austral Plywoods

Bahar Timber

Van Styn

Anchor Marine Plywood

TaiNuo Plywoods

Consmos

Market Segment by Product Type

<6mm

6mm-18mm

>18mm

In 2018, 6mm-18mm accounted for a major share of 74% in the global Marine Plywood Panels market. And this product segment is poised to reach 582.62 M USD by 2025 from 523.93 K USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Marine Application

Non-Marine Application

In Marine Plywood Panels market, Marine Application segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 524.36 (K Cubic Meters) by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.59% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Marine Plywood Panels will be promising in the Marine field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Marine Plywood Panels status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Marine Plywood Panels manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Plywood Panels are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-marine-plywood-panels-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com