Global Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) characterized by the presence of a double bond three atoms away from the terminal methyl group in their chemical structure. The three types of omega-3 fatty acids involved in human physiology are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), found in plant oils, and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), both commonly found in marine oils. Sources of marine omega?3 fatty acids EPA and DHA include fatty fish (such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring), shellfish, and marine algae.
The Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids, presents the global Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
DSM
BASF
Pelagia (EPAX)
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
KD Pharma Group
GC Rieber Oils
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
OLVEA Fish Oils
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Maruha Nichiro Foods
Solutex
Bioprocess Algae
Market Segment by Product Type
Marine Animals Source
Marine Plant Source
Market Segment by Application
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
