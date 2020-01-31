Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion System Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Marine Hybrid Propulsion System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Marine propulsion is the mechanism or system used to generate thrust to move a ship or boat across water. Most modern ships are propelled by mechanical systems consisting of an electric motor or engine turning a propeller, or less frequently, in pump-jets, an impeller.

Hybrid ferries combine traditional diesel power with electric battery power, resulting in reductions in fossil fuel consumption, carbon emissions and other pollutants.

In 2018, the global Marine Hybrid Propulsion System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marine Hybrid Propulsion System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Hybrid Propulsion System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Siemens

Caterpillar

BAE Systems

Wartsila

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Torqeedo

Steyr Motors

ABB

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Schottel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diesel-Electric

Gas-Electric

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Logistics

Offshore Drilling

Naval

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

