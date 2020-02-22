Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On 2019-2025 Marine Biotechnology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Marine biotechnology is an innovative field of research in science and engineering that encompasses the use of marine bioresources for a multitude of applications, including the production of food, fuel, materials or specific, often bioactive, compounds and may contribute to green growth and sustainable industries and prosperous communities.Marine biotechnological advancements have already resulted in some successes in diverse fields, including human health, pharmacology, fisheries, environmental recovery or restoration, food and cosmetics industries, agriculture and chemistry. Examples of applications resulting from biotechnological developments include the use of (micro- and macro-) algae for the production of biofuels and the production of marine-derived polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant renewable biomaterials found on land and in the oceans.

Marine biotechnology is the industrial, medical or environmental application of biological resources from the sea. Since the marine environment is the most biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet, marine biotechnology has, in recent years delivered a growing number of major therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools.

According to the report, the marine biotechnology market is still in its infancy and the boundaries for its quantification are indistinct since some of the marine biotechnology applications involve the use of non-marine bioresources.

Marine Biotechnology can make an increasingly important contribution towards meeting societal challenges and supporting economic recovery and growth, by delivering new knowledge, products and services.

In 2018, the global Marine Biotechnology market size was 3740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marine Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marinova

NEB

BiotechMarine

GlycoMar

Marine Biotech

Nofima

Sams

Aquapharm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marine Animal Technolog

Marine Plant Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Fine Chemical

Nutritional Supplements

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marine Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marine Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

